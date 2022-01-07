King Richard: where to watch Will Smith’s movie online in Mexico

Millennium Digital

Will Smith has become the favorite of many to win the coveted Oscar thanks to your performance of King richard. Now, said film reaches streaming for Mexico and Latin America and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

What is King Richard about?

The movie starring Will Smith tells the story of Richards Williams, none other than the father of tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams, “orAn unflappable father who helped raise two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever“.

“Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the world stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unshakable faith as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.“Adds the Warner Bros. Pictures synopsis.

Will Smith stars in the film along with Aunjanue Ellis as the girls’ mother Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Saniyaa Sidney is Venus Williams, Demi Singleton is Serena Williams and Tony Goldwyn is coach Paul Cohen. They all act under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Where to see King Richard online in Mexico and Latin America?

King Richard: a winning family can be seen in Mexico and Latin America from Friday, January 7 through the streaming platform HBO Max.

