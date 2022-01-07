Keanu Reeves donated 70 percent of his salary in ‘Matrix’ to the fight against cancer – El Financiero

The popularity of the Canadian actor Keanu reeves, who is known to maintain a low-key lifestyle, increased after star in the trilogy Matrix, in the late nineties. Was the 70 percent of the salary he received from that first tape, directed by the Wachowski sisters, the one who donated to research leukemia.

The actor coped closely with the disease after accompanying her younger sister Kim for ten years, who went into recession after being diagnosed in 1991. According to information from The Daily Mail, Reeves received 10 million dollars in advance, amount that increased to 35 million after the success of the film in cinemas, in 1999.

As part of their family engagement, Keanu even he sold his house to be close to his sister and be able to take care of her, with a payment of about $ 5 million in therapies. Due to the disease, the aftermath of Matrix they suffered a slight delay in filming.

It is not the first time that donations to charities and solidarity of the actor have been talked about, who has expressed not feeling comfortable with his name appearing in the foundation he leads. While part of your earnings in the second part of Matrix They were intended for special effects and wardrobe teams, Recently gifted Rolex watches to the stunts he worked with on the movie John wick 4, with a value of 9,150 dollars each.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in June 2020, Keanu continued to join forces and auctioned a 15 minute virtual meeting by the Zoom platform with the intention of raising funds for Camp Rainbow Gold, an institution that provides emotional empowerment to children with cancer and their families.