Kaye West and Julia Fox confirm they are in a relationship

Rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye and is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, has proclaimed from the rooftops that he is in love. The person in charge is the actress Julia Fox.

The recent couple has shared some intimate photos of their second date in Interview Magazine. In an article, she describes their fast-paced love story since they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

West, 44, and Fox, 31, appear passionately kissing in the snapshots, which have already been collected by media around the world.

“It was every girl’s dream come true,” wrote the actress about her second date with West. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” he revealed.

The actress of Diamonds in the Rough, has given more details of their relationship: “It is very fun to be with his energy. It made me laugh, dance and smile at my friends and me all night long.

On their second date, together they went to see the play Slave Play, on Broadway, with some friends. “We decided to keep that energy and fly to New York to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was on time. I was impressed. After the play, we chose to dine at Carbone, which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously”.

It was during that second date that she describes the shocking surprise she has received from Kanye. At the Greenwich Village neighborhood Italian restaurant, West directed “a complete photo shoot” starring Fox.

“The whole restaurant loved it and encouraged us while it happened,” the model also told Interview Magazine.

I’m still in shock. He had a whole hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a true Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got everything to be on time. But I was very surprised ”, he has detailed. Who does things like this on a second date? Or on any other date! ”He was surprised.

The actress explained the great chemistry that exists between them: “Everything in us has been very organic. I don’t know where things are going, but if this is any indication of the future, I love the journey.

Julia was born in Italy 31 years ago, and during her first six years of life she grew up in Sirona with her grandfather, after which she moved with her father to New York. He had his first big role in 2019, in the comedy-drama Diamonds in the Rough, opposite Adam Sandler, and has continued to work in minor productions ever since.

In 2018, she married private pilot Peter Artemiev, with whom she has an 11-month-old son named Valentino, but their relationship ended a few months ago and the actress assured her followers last December that the one who is still her husband has disappeared from his life and abandoned his son, accusing him of having a problem with substances.

