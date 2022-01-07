Katie Holmes: 14 of her best looks to elevate an effortless style

Since he became known at 19 as Joey potter in the teenage series of the 90s, Dawson’s Creek, even his famous marriage to Tom Cruise in 2006 (her daughter, Suri Cruise, arrived six months later), the life of Katie holmes It has been a whirlwind.

It is true that after the hit series ended in 2003 – and focused on her new life as mother and wife – the actress, Katie holmes, disappeared from the radar on the fashion front. However, if we quickly move to the summer of 2019, when the star was photographed hailing a taxi in that cardigan. off-the-shoulder of Khaite combined with a bralette matching, that’s when, once again, the star of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ had our attention.

The wardrobe of Joey potter in denim shorts and plaid shirts is long gone, however, Katie holmes He is also a fan of everyday aesthetics. Just look at their vast collection of jeans and chunky knitwear to check. At dusk, the actress you can go for a bodycon dress or a pair of tall boots but it’s your girl style moments ‘cool’ the ones that his admirers enjoy the most, and that take us back to the days when he sneaked through the window of Dawson in Capeside.

Then we enjoy the 14 looks most memorable of Katie holmes.

