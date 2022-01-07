Julia Roberts and the looks with leggings ideal for women over 50

Julia Roberts It has that style that never goes out of style, it is timeless. At 54 years old, from the streets to a red carpet, she can conquer any place and our fashionista hearts. His great fanaticism for leather leggings They have given us thousands of looks from which we can be inspired to wear these garments.

The leggings or leather leggings They are one of the fundamental pieces of any wardrobe, ideally for women over 50 because they are comfortable as well as cool. In general, we usually wear them with white shirts and blazers or covered in the dead of winter. Julia Roberts shows us other ways to wear them and not fail in the attempt.

Rocker look? Get inspired by this one from Julia Roberts! Photo: InStyle.

In this first look that we selected, Julia Roberts It shows us that rocker print t-shirts are for any age. What matters is the style and the wave with which you wear it.

The actress wore a leather leggings along with a t-shirt with a print in orange and salmon colors, a black blazer, black strap sandals and an orange bag. An outfit that is ideal to go to the office showing us a little more informal but maintaining the classicism thanks to the black garments that help us fulfill that purpose.

Julia Roberts proposes this outfit with a single prominent color such as orange. Photo: Pinterest.

Do you have an after office or outing with friends after work? Then go for the same look as above and just swap your black shirt for an orange one to be the center of attention. Your blazer and shoes can stay as they are and look great if you wear a black clutch, style your hair into a bun, and add a catish outline to your eyes.

If you want a total black look, try this look from Julia Roberts. Photo: PopSugar.

Of course, for the most classic there is the total look in black of Julia Roberts that you can use with your leather leggings black, a blouse, blazer, stilettos and sunglasses all in black. A look that you can wear practically every winter day if you only change your coat style (coat, leather jacket, cardigan) and your shoes (boots, ankle boots, loafers).

Julia Roberts gives us three easy to achieve and super classic ideas to use leather leggings this season, ideal for women over 50. But remember: there is no age for fashion! Use what makes you feel comfortable, in the moment of your life that you find yourself.