Josh Hartnett signs for Oppenheimer, Nolan’s next, and his role is a mystery

It is quite surprising to see that Christopher Nolan is about to take a very important turn in his career as a filmmaker to put aside his convoluted plots, his puzzle-style plots and his superhero adaptations that have gone down in history to focus on a biographical drama about Robert Oppenheimer, an American Jewish-born theoretical physicist, and was the man responsible for the project that ultimately culminated in the creation of the atomic bomb.

And we say “surprising” because Nolan’s contemporary career already it was projected towards those puzzling cinema paths, and now it seems that the director has wanted to stop torturing the minds of the audience by offering a somewhat more ordinary show.

A luxury cast that is now expanding

By now we know that Oppenheimer had Cillian Murphy, Emily blunt, Florence pugh and even with Rami Malek in its main cast (with Murphy in charge of heading the feature film).

Now, according to Deadline (we go Collider) we know that one of the stars of Penny dreadful, Josh hartnett, will also join the film, but at the moment not much is known about what role to play. So its addition to the film is still a mystery. Eye, which was also in Pearl harbor in 2001 with a leading role, for which he has extensive experience in front of the cameras in films and projects of important stature.

Oppenheimer, yes, it will take a while to reach theaters because its premiere is scheduled for 2023. Specifically, for July 21 in the United States (no date confirmed in our country). So all we can do now is be patient. We know that the cast has a very high level and that it is a work by Nolan, so everything is correct. The only thing that still has us a little out of place is that it is the filmmaker’s first biographical project.

