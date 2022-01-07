Josh Hartnett joins a secret role in Christopher Nolan’s latest project ‘Oppenheimer’

Josh hartnett debuted in the cinema with horror slashers What Halloween H20: 20 years later and the Robert Rodriguez tape, The Faculty. Later he was one of the actors who participated in The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola’s behind-the-scenes debut. However, the explosion of world fame came to him after co-starring with Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale, the war melodrama Pearl harbor. An excessive media impact for the actor, which inevitably led him to participate in less and less known productions, until he moved away from the first line of interpretation. However, during 2021 it seems that the actor has regained some notoriety, thanks to his participation in Awaken the fury Y Operation Fortune (to be released on March 18). But the point that could really bring him back to that superstar role is to be the latest addition to Oppenheimer, the biographical project on the father of the atomic bomb, which Christopher Nolan is developing with Universal Pictures.

It is not known what role Josh Hartnett will play in Oppenheimer, what if we know is the biographical production will be full of big names within the industry: Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy, who will put the face of the famous physicist. On the other hand, Emily Blunt will play Oppenheimer’s wife and Florence Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, the member of the community party who had an affair with the protagonist. Finally Benny Safdie will play Edward teller, one of the participants of the Manhattan project.

The script is in charge of Nolan himself, who has been based on the biography of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Oppenheimer It will be the first film since the director of The Dark Knight left Warner Bros, undoubtedly unhappy with the simultaneous release policy carried out by the company. On the other hand, with Universal you have an exclusivity in the 100-day exhibition, in addition to a block period to any other possible premiere of the same distributor with a margin of six weeks. Oppenheimer is slated to hit theaters next July 21, 2023.