Jesús Molina supports Amaury and explains why Chivas is not for everyone

The captain of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Jesús Molina agreed with the position that the owner of the team issued through his Twitter account, Amaury vergara when he pointed out that the rojiblanca squad was not a club for all Mexican footballers, so he explained what it means to play in the most important team in Mexican soccer.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The midfielder of Rebaño Sagrado stated that talent is not enough to succeed in the most Mexican team, because the way they conduct themselves off the court is also an important aspect that many players do not fully understand and for this they earn severe criticism from fans, who have become more and more demanding.

“Chivas is not for everyone, it is a different team. The environment is negative because when things don’t go well, the criticism is at full blast, we are in the eye of the hurricane, so that implies be more professional, more committed, talent is not enough, If you don’t polish it and put it at the service of the team, it won’t work at Chivas “, noted the experienced flyer in an interview for TUDN.

“Since I arrived I have understood the magnitude of what it represents Chivas, which is not only what we do inside, but what people see outside “, tobundó the footballer, who took several games to win the respect of the chivahermanos for their Americanist past, where he was even champion.

Chivas is to fight in the Clausura 2022

On the other hand, Molina highlighted the qualities of the squad they have despite the fact that they only added the incorporation of Roberto Alvarado, although they have until February 1 to make hires: “We are mentally prepared, I think we are to fight at the top, you see line by line, we have national team players, I can mention many cases, Angulo, Alexis Vega, Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado who arrived now, El Tiba, Olivas, players who would play on any team and it’s a matter of matching those positions. ”