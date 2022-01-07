Jennifer Lopez: her daughter Emme sends a sign of approval for Ben Affleck

The actress Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old spent Christmas and the New Year with her family together with her twins Emme and Max as a result of her relationship with singer Marc Anthony and her current boyfriend. Ben Affleck, and his daughters. Together they formed an assembled family and shared pleasant moments at her property in Los Angeles.

Now Jennifer Lopez He is in Spain because the recordings of the movie ‘The Mother’ began for the Netflix platform, but his daughter Emme He just released a major sign of approval for his mother’s partner on his Instagram account.

Jlo and Emme. Source: Terra file

The 13-year-old girl shared in the stories of her instagram account a video that the papparazis have taken in which she is seen next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shopping in an eyeglass store. The three of them walk through the premises and seem to debate about a model of glasses to buy.

In the clip, the three are happy and hugging while they make the purchase and that Emme has shared it implies that he enjoys the walks and the company of Ben Affleck, the boyfriend of JLo With whom children spend a lot of time, since it is part of their family.

Emme Muniz He has more than 20 thousand followers on the social network of the little camera, where he shares photos with his family, especially with his mother Jennifer Lopez and fragments of his songs. She is passionate about music and has been singing and playing the piano for several years. She is also a writer and has already released her first book with reflections.