Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ritual that will bring them luck in 2022

Saying goodbye to 2021, Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they were captured in a luxurious hotel in Bel-Air, in Los Angeles. According to various international media, this place is a ritual that will bring you luck in 2022. What will be special for them?

It was the place for their date on the last day of 2021. Apparently, according to rumors, it is a ritual that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have to attract luck in 2022. Undoubtedly, 2021 was a controversial year for everyone, but especially for the actress, with the return of her relationship with Affleck, after 17 years of being apart.

