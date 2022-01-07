Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ritual that will bring them luck in 2022

Saying goodbye to 2021, Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they were captured in a luxurious hotel in Bel-Air, in Los Angeles. According to various international media, this place is a ritual that will bring you luck in 2022. What will be special for them?

It was the place for their date on the last day of 2021. Apparently, according to rumors, it is a ritual that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have to attract luck in 2022. Undoubtedly, 2021 was a controversial year for everyone, but especially for the actress, with the return of her relationship with Affleck, after 17 years of being apart.

It should be remembered that the couple, this time, gave themselves a new opportunity in love. Shortly after the New Year, They chose a special place for a special date. The entire event was with the singer’s children, twins Emme and Max.

The chosen place powerfully attracted the attention of many. Now, everyone is wondering what is so magical that the couple have done it as a ritual thinking that it will bring them luck in 2022.

SOURCE: The Spectator

A Ritual of Luck: JLO and Ben Affleck’s Love Nest

It was precisely on Wednesday December 29 that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were caught red-handed, after enjoying a family lunch in the company of the 13-year-old twins.

However, that was not what attracted the most attention, but everyone flocked to the luxurious Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. According to the publication ‘Daily Mail’, the place chosen as a ritual would have a special meaning for ‘Bennifer’. It was when Affleck went to meet JLo, the first time they met again in this renewed relationship and still “everything” was still a secret.

SOURCE: Geo.Tv

In the revealed images you can see the hotel in Bel-Air from the outside already Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hand in hand in their coordinated outfits. Always very coupled in their looks, he had black pants, a blue shirt, a sweater and a beige jacket. While the “Diva del Bronx” wore black pants and a beige trench coat, complementing her look with a Birkin bag in print and crocodile skin.

As the day in the city was quite rainy, JLo’s children protected themselves with umbrellas and they were all seen wearing their masks taking care of the covid-19. Whether or not it was a ritual from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to attract the luck in 2022, it will be seen later.

