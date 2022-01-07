Jennifer Lawrence paid tribute to Meryl Streep with this look

Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most successful actresses, and her 31 years continues to reap successes.

We have seen her grow on the screen, in different movies like The Hunger Games, Operation Red Sparrow, Passengers, and Joy: The Name of Success.

Recently, he surprised everyone with his great work on the film Don’t look up in his role of Kate Dibiasky.

And for the movie premiere, Jennifer dazzled with a spectacular maxi dress with sparkles and transparencies, and layers.

At that time, the celebrity caused a sensation with that garment, but now, he has given something to talk about again when he discovered that It was inspired by a dress that Meryl Streep wore a few years ago.

Jennifer Lawrence pays tribute to Meryl Streep with this dress

Jennifer was inspired by a long dress that Meryl Streep wore in 1983 at the Oscars when she was also pregnant.

The dress of the famous actress was golden, with long sleeves, round neck, and many glitters, and for this opportunity he took the hair collected with waves.

Jennifer wanted to give up tribute to her co-star, who brought Janie Orlan to life with her look at the film’s premiere and red carpet.

And for that, he carried a dress very similar to the one Meryl wore back then, only a new version with layers, but he also carried the hair collected with waves.

“OMG is the same look, how beautiful”, “what a beautiful gesture Jennifer Lawrence with Meryl”, “the two look beautiful, and very similar”, “wow I did not know that her dress was inspired by Meryl”, and “beautiful both” were some of the reactions in the images.

In this way he wanted to show him his admiration and respect for the legend of the performance, and was also grateful to be able to share with her in this project.