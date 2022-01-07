Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, dies at 58

Director Jean-Marc Vallée has passed away at 58 years of age, as confirmed The New York Times. The filmmaker is gone suddenly and the causes of his death are still unknown, which has occurred in the cabin in which he lived on the outskirts of Quebec, in Canada. “Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and a different way of doing things. He was a true artist and a generous and caring guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. We will miss the teacher deeply, but it is a comfort to know that his beauty and style and his shocking work that he shared with the world will endure.“Nathan Ross, producer and partner of Vallée, said in a statement.

Born in March 1963 in Montreal, he made his directorial debut with different video clips and It would not be until 1995 when he released his first feature film: ‘Liste noire‘. Immediately afterwards he would do some work, but it was in 2005 when he achieved critical acclaim for ‘CRAZY. ‘, which also achieved great financial success with 6.2 million dollars and was nominated by Canada for the category of best foreign language film at the Oscars, although it did not finally sneak into the finalists.

Enlarge Jean-Marc Vallée poses with Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman during a television awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN AFP

Despite this, he managed to make a dent in the Hollywood film industry and his next project was’ Queen Victoria‘, a film with Martin Scorsese and Sarah Ferguson in the production, and starring Emily Blunt. It was 2009 and his film achieved three nominations at the Oscars, although in the end he only took a statuette for the best costume design. Yes, I would achieve two BAFTAs, for costumes and for makeup and hairstyling.

‘Dallas Buyes Club’, his great work

But If there is one movie that Vallée will always be remembered for, it is’ Dallas Buyers Club‘, which tells the drama of Ron Woodroof after being diagnosed with HIV and with only thirty days to live. The film was acclaimed around the world and managed to win three Oscars in five nominations, as well as providing Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto with great recognition in the form of trophies.

He later worked with Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal on ‘Wild Soul’ and ‘Demolition’, but in 2015 decided to leave the cinema and continued working on television series such as’ Big Little Lies’ and ‘Open wounds‘.