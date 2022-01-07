Jamie Lynn responds to his sister Britney Spears after the controversy

A few months ago we found out that Britney Spears He had obtained the judge’s ruling so that his father, Jamie Spears, would stop being his guardian and thereby obtain the freedom that he fought so hard before the Court, however, the situation affected the whole family.

The so-called ‘Princess of Pop’ revealed that she had cut off all kinds of relationship with her sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears, who remained on the sidelines of issuing any statement about the case that surrounded the famous singer.

Is now Lynn who appears publicly to defend himself against fans of Britney Spears, used his social networks to put stop negative messages that he has received against him and that they have even begun to be more direct against his daughters.

“I’ve become useless to receive the love and hate of strangers, since before I had an election at the age of 8 “wrote the former Nickelodeon star.

“So growing up I had to learn to recognize hatred, to rise above evil and NEVER give negativity the attention I so desperately want, but this is one I can’t ignore. You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS should not be tolerated under any circumstances, and much less about children innocent minors ”, wrote in his message.

Later, Jamie Lynn Spears used her networks to report her cyberbully, and he contacted her to apologize.

“The person who sent those comments came over and he apologized for how unnecessary it was. Don’t get me wrong, I still find the comments completely egregious and unacceptable. “ the actress explained.