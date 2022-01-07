It’s official: E3 2022 will be a completely digital event

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

With vaccination campaigns advancing around the world, there was a tiny hope that E3 2022, the next edition of the important video game event, would be held in person. That said, the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19) changed the landscape and, therefore, E3 2022 will be a completely digital event.

In a statement he shared with VentureBeat, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), confirmed that E3 2022 will be held digitally and without a face-to-face event. This in response to the growing concerns that the Omicron variant has generated in the public health landscape.

“Due to the ongoing health risks related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on exhibitor and attendee safety, E3 will not have a face-to-face event in 2022. However, we are excited about the future of E3 and excited to announce more. details soon, ”ESA said.

ESA’s decision is likely a response to what is happening with CES 2021. Due to the increasing cases by Ómicron in the United States, the technology event has been harshly criticized for having an in-person event and being a possible focus of contagions.

So, for the second year in a row, E3 will be a completely digital event. Let us remember that the last edition was carried out on virtual platforms and with Internet transmissions. While the 2020 edition was completely canceled due to the high number of coronavirus infections and at that time a vaccine that would provide protection against the disease was lacking.

This is news that, with good reason, will cause disappointment and skepticism among the community. Recall that in 2021 ESA was unable to deliver a satisfying online experience and many fans felt that the event was a waste of time rather than a celebration of the future of video games.

And you, what do you think about this news? Do you think it is the right thing to cancel the E3 2022 face-to-face event? Tell us in the comments.

