“It’s magic”: BMW presents a car that changes color at the push of a button (VIDEO)

The German vehicle manufacturer exhibited the iX Flow during an event held this Wednesday in Las Vegas (USA).

BMW has created a vehicle, the iX Flow, that can change its exterior color at the push of a button, according to a video from the presentation that the German car manufacturer carried out this Wednesday during a technological event held in Las Vegas (USA).

“In the future, BMW customers will be able to change the color of their car with the push of a button,” explained Strella Clarke, BMW iX Flow project leader. “We carry the customization at unsuspected levels“he added.

The representative of the German car manufacturer indicated that this technology can benefit its users in different ways. For example, if someone loses their vehicle in a parking lot, it could flash it to make it easier to locate it.

“By changing color, we can change the reflection of sunlight and thus change the thermal properties of the car,” Clarke continued, detailing that in this way they can support his company’s sustainability goals.

Finally, the woman assured that with the BMW iX Flow they will take the “digital soul” of the company abroad. “It’s new. It’s never been done. It’s unexpected. It’s magic“, he concluded.

In a company statement published on the event’s official website, they point out that it is a human-centered digital innovation that represents a “preview of the future.” Also, they emphasize that it is a “cinema experience in a vanguard car”.

