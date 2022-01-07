“It’s a bit impossible to say no to a team like Cruz Azul”

Christian Tabó became the first reinforcement of Cruz Azul ahead of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. The Uruguayan forward arrived from Puebla and this Thursday he gave his first press conference as a cement player. There he was very excited to wear light blue colors for the next season.

“Is a little impossible to say no to a team like Cruz Azul. I am very excited and proud to be here. I said no to other institutions and I will have to measure up to what this team is“said Tabó, who explained what caused him to receive an offer from the Machine.

According to the Uruguayan, his arrival at La Noria “It is the most important challenge in my life. I will take it with that responsibility, I am aware of what I can give Cruz Azul and I think we can make a good combination. I come to a very large institution, where you have to give 110% to the parties “.

On Saturday, January 8, at 9:00 p.m., Cruz Azul will make its debut in Liga MX when it receives Xolos de Tijuana at the Azteca stadium. However, everything indicates that Tabó will not be able to play, due to injury. “Today I am in doubt. I’m working my best to get to Saturday. I’m getting in shape to be at the command of Profe Reynoso “added.

“People are very excited and I also have the same enthusiasm as them. There is a lot to work on, a lot to do. Like them, I want to fight for a championship; Seeing the talent here excites me a lot. With the Head (Rodríguez) I have spoken a lot, I admire him a lot “Christian sentenced. Welcome!