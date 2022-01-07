It is the new reinforcement of Nacional de Uruguay

The Cruz Azul board of directors not only had to worry about renovations, massive departures, several hires and players who were on the transferable list, but also he had to negotiate the loan of two players who were already on loan, but who had to return to the club: Pablo Ceppelini and Alex Castro.

On the one hand, the Uruguayan was in Peñarol and the institution wanted to extend the loan, but not pay the purchase clause. What did you do? Finally, the Machine gave in and renewed the assignment for one more year, until December 2022; both the charcoal burner and Ceppe wanted to continue with the relationship and the celestial ones did not get in the way.

On the other hand, Alex Castro ended assignment with Atlético Nacional, but the Colombian Cup champion did not want to renew with him and returned him to Mexico. And if the equation had a club that did not contemplate it and a footballer who did not want to return, what result do we obtain? A new team for the 2022 season.

This Thursday the option of Uruguay National as Stik’s new destination. Y Although at first it was rumored to obtain the pass for 1.2 million dollars, finally Cruz Azul lent it again. The Dean will be the new destination of the Colombian player, who arrives on loan for one year with a purchase option.

“Alex Castro: Welcome to the Dean of Uruguayan soccer!” It was the brief presentation of the tricolor. In addition, they attached a video with goals and their best plays in recent years. Best of luck in your next destination!