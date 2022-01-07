“It has taken me to another level”: Checo Pérez identified a factor that will favor him in a new stage

The first season of Checo Pérez at Red Bull he threw highs and lows. The Mexican driver joined the Austrian team and adapted to finish in fourth place in the drivers’ world championship. Although the constructors’ world championship remained in the hands of Mercedes, the Guadalajara was key for Max Verstappen to dethrone Lewis Hamilton.

That’s how Checo Pérez he analyzed his first harvest with the team he is linked to until the end of the 2022 season. The man from Guadalajara acknowledges that in the second half of the season he increased his effectiveness. He also stressed that being in Red Bull represents being on another level.

The Aztec pilot offered an interview to “GP Fans” where he explained the sensations that he had from playing the season with a team that fights for the top positions.

Red Bull Racing fought alongside Mercedes

“To be honest, Red Bull really pushes you to the max. Not only the pilots, but the engineers, the mechanics, the team leaders, ”began the man from Guadalajara, who achieved five podiums, including a victory in Baku.

“Everyone is working hard to deliver the perfect result, the perfect time for everyone. It has been a tremendous experience and it has taken me to another level as a pilot, “added the man from Guadalajara, who believes that this will serve as a factor in favor of the upcoming campaign.

“We already have a baseline from which we can work and improve, so that makes a big difference. I already know the people. I already know who to ask, what, and how to get the most out of each individual around me. It is a different image, “he said. Checo Pérez.

Pérez became the first Mexican to celebrate from the podium as a local

Challenges

From March 18 to 20, the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the 2022 season, will take place. The great circus will debut a regulatory change and the single-seaters will offer new aerodynamic performance.

In this context, the Mexican will play a crucial role at the development level. In addition, he will define his future with the Austrian team.