Irving Gatell / Emma Watson and her counterproductive goodness

Jewish Link – I want to think that Emma Watson got into a controversy with Israel because of good people, but also naive. I want to assume that she really wants things to get better. But his myopia is greater than his criteria and, unfortunately, he became a perfect example of how goodness – something so typical of the new generations – can bring results other than those desired.

Who doesn’t want things to be pacified in the Middle East once and for all? Or who is not dying for the Palestinians to finally be able to live in peace and dedicate themselves to prospering? I guess, one way or another, everyone yearns for it.

But it is one thing to desire it, and quite another to do the right things to achieve that goal.

You may also be interested

The note has now been given by Emma Watson, an actress who became famous for her role as Hermione in the series of Harry Potter, and that he made public statements expressing his support for the Palestinians. Statements that provoked strong criticism and response from the Israeli diplomatic delegation to the UN.

And it is that Emma Watson happens the same thing that many young people nowadays: the urgency to know that they support “just” causes leads them to reduce the great global conflicts in a way that we will call “naive”, although epithets could be used stronger.

Let’s start with the obvious: this pro-Palestinian goodness has existed since the 1970s. And did it improve the living conditions of the Palestinians? Not at all. It is not Palestinian society that has benefited from the activism of these types of boys – which is neither original nor new.

Who, then, benefits from it? Palestinian leaders. That is, Hamas and Fatah. The first, a fundamentalist, misogynist, Human Rights violator, terrorist, belligerent group that keeps the Palestinian population of Gaza under a brutal theocratic regime. The second, a corrupt, undemocratic, timorous and hypocritical group, which keeps the Palestinian population of the West Bank in permanent conditions of poverty and marginalization.

Pro-Palestinian activism has only served to legitimize Hamas and Fatah, seen by many as “legitimate representatives” of the Palestinian people and, therefore, the counterparts with whom Israel is obliged to sit down to negotiate peace. Even in the clumsy vision of not a few people or public figures – John Kerry is always a good example of this kind of stupidity – they are even the groups to which Israel should surrender, in the name of such headless goodness.

The reality is different: Hamas and Fatah are two groups that for a long time should have been repudiated by the international community, given their blatant apology for violence and their null vocation to seek a true peace with Israel.

“It is that there is nothing to negotiate with the occupying power,” say souls with good feelings but mediocre intellect.

Israel is not an occupying power, strictly speaking. There is no legal basis for applying that figure, because the Palestinians have never recognized an official border with Israel. So then, the basic condition of the concept of occupation – imposing political, military or economic control beyond one’s own borders – does not exist.

What exists is a land dispute, in which both Palestinians and Israelis have the right to make their demands, and in which both will have to make concessions.

But why would a powerful and rich country, with all the advantages and privileges such as Israel, have the right to make demands? And why would a poor, oppressed and marginalized people, like the Palestinians, have to make concessions?

And … why not? Being successful doesn’t mean you just have to give in; Being broke does not mean that only you have the right to demand. That is an idea as silly as it is unfair, Manichean and fallacious.

The Palestinians should not simply be allowed to do what they want. In fact, that is what has happened for 40 years, and the result is disastrous. They have been given more than 35 billion dollars that have been used for absolutely nothing (if they had been given among the 5 million Palestinians, each would have received 7 thousand dollars; an average family of five people – Dad, Mom, three children — would have earned him $ 35,000; much more productive than having enriched only a despotic and corrupt leadership).

And, of course, they keep asking; ah, but they are offended if someone demands accountability from them, and even worse if efficiency is demanded of them. Nobody can touch them, nobody can pressure them, because they are poor.

Where does such an ideological mess come from? From the support they receive from all postmodern and good-natured activists, such as Emma Watson who, by not questioning or informing themselves, do the necessary things so that the only ones who come out strengthened are Hamas and Fatah.

True pro-Palestinian activism has to begin with the disqualification of these two groups, as useless as they are dangerous, so that the international community exerts enough pressure to withdraw from power.

And who is going to replace them? Good point. That is a serious problem, because a power vacuum would be irretrievably filled by more radical groups, such as Islamic Jihad or the Al Aqsa Martyrs.

But that cannot be a pretext to strengthen Hamas and Fatah. In reality, what has to be done is to take advantage of the increasingly solid rapprochement between Israel and the Sunni Arab countries – that is, those that orbit around Saudi Arabia that, sooner or later, will also sign a recognition treaty with Israel. . It is these who have to prepare to eventually impose order in the Palestinian territories.

It sounds harsh; many don’t like it. But no way. This is the reality that has been built for a little over four decades and what has to be sought is a solution, not revenge.

The objective cannot be other than to achieve peace. And “to achieve peace” means, unequivocally, that the Palestinians can live in peace, safe, prospering, free. Anything less than that will be a failure.

But one thing is definitive: good-natured activisms like Emma Watson’s are useless at all. In no way do they pay to reach that goal.

Poor Emma did not invent or discover the black thread. What he said has been said by many; what he thinks and what he supports is not original at all.

And what has been achieved with that? Any. The old business rule says that if you want different results, do different things.

Therefore, Emma and others like her should start by studying local history, so that they begin to understand what is going on there.

Perhaps that way you will be able to focus your good wishes and your activism in a positive, productive way. Perhaps this will help the Palestinians to free themselves from their worst tyrants, who are other Palestinians: lthose who are agglutinating in Hamas and Fatah.

The opinions, beliefs and points of view expressed by the author in the opinion articles, and the comments in them, do not necessarily reflect the position or editorial line of Enlace Judío.

Related