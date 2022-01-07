iPhone 14 will not have a notch but a hole in the camera screen

Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo.

When Apple introduced the iPhone X in September 2017, it had a radical change in its design, including the elimination of the start button or Home and, of course, the arrival of the so-called “notch”, a kind of black tab on the upper part of the screen containing all the sensors necessary for the Face ID security system (and others). But at last, the infamous notch could go away this year.

Apple managed to reduce the size of the notch with the arrival of the iPhone 13, but not enough. In that space is included the front camera for selfies and the phone’s sensors, including proximity and Face ID, the standard security method of all iPhones since the X. If the notch disappears, what will happen to these sensors ?

Well, according to new data from a well-known leaker of information about mobile devices, @DylanDKT, the Face ID sensors will be hidden directly below the screen, so Apple will be able to replace the notch with a simple hole in the upper part of the panel for the front camera. Finally, the era of notch seems to be ending. On the other hand, sadly the leaks also suggest that 2022 will not be the year that we see the return of the Touch ID system with a built-in fingerprint sensor directly below the screen. That, according to experts, could come from the iPhone that will debut in 2023, possibly known as the iPhone 15.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors of the notch’s upcoming demise. Last year one of the best known analysts in the world of Apple mentioned that the iPhone of 2022 would bring the end of the notch, but only in two of its versions: the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That is, according to these alleged leaks, the standard and smaller version of the iPhone 14 would still have the infamous (but necessary) “eyebrow.” Finally, there are also rumors that Apple will present an iPhone this year that will not include tray for nanoSIM cards, which means it will only work with eSIM, allowing them to have more internal space for other components, such as perhaps more battery or a increased storage. [[ via @DylanDKT (Twitter) / Verge]