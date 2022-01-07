Insomnia? This is the best position to sleep and rest well according to science

You may not believe it, but the position in which you sleep influences your health: if you have been several nights unable to sleep or do you suffer from insomniaPerhaps you should rethink the posture you take once you decide to rest; experts pointed out what they consider to be the better sleeping position and good rest, the only one capable of making you dream deeply, without waking you up at night. Do you have any idea what it could be? This is what the science reveals.

The insomnia It can be related to the anxiety and stress that you face every day: it is time to sleep and it is impossible to let go of all the tension, which causes little or no hours of sleep. An alternative to address this problem is through position in which you sleep, which can guarantee a restful and deep sleep, with which you really feel that your body rested. Fortunately, the science already reported on the best sleeping position and here I will tell you what it is.

What is the best position to sleep?

Photo: Freepik

If you want sleep quickly and deeply so you should lie on your side, preferably from left sideThis is what the scientific community points out. According to a study carried out by specialists from Stony Broock University, New York (published in the journal The Journal of Neuroscience), this is the best sleeping posture because helps to eliminate waste in the brain and prevent the appearance of health problems, like Alzheimer’s.

What is the worst sleeping position?

According to experts, Sleeping on your stomach can lead to various health problems, short and long term, in the neck, back, head and heart. Neurologist and sleep specialist Pietro Luca Ratti pointed out to Best life to rest one night in this position can cause aches and painsTherefore, it is better to avoid it.

Photo: Pexels

With this scientific information, now make the best decision for you and your Health; remember that sleep it is important for the body to recover and perform various functions optimally. Do not put aside your problem of insomnia and solve it with the better posture to rest well.