‘Infinite’ with Mark Wahlberg premieres on digital platforms on August 11

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Dylan O’Brien and more.

Paramount Pictures announced today that the launch of Infinite will come to Digital Platforms the August 11 from the hand of Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will be available for digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Cinépolis Klic, Apple TV and Google Play. The movie in digital income you can find it in Amazon Prime Video, Cinépolis Klic, Apple TV, Google Play, Total Play and Izzi.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, is a high-octane sci-fi action film that delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must utilize memories and past life skills to secure the future. Alongside Wahlberg, Infinite stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones Y Dylan o’brien.

Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, is directed by Antoine fuqua, with a story by Todd Stein, a screenplay by Ian Shorr and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive Producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

What is Infinite about? | Official synopsis



Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) possesses skills he never learned and memories of places he never visited, and this haunts him on a daily basis. Being self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” comes to his rescue and reveals that his memories are real, but come from many past lives. The Infinites take Evan to his extraordinary world, where a gifted few have the ability to be reborn with the memories and knowledge they accumulated over the centuries. Evan, who possesses critical secrets buried in his past, must work with the Infinites to find the answers among his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of his own (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who seeks his destruction.

Where to watch Infinite:

A fun being who likes to collect Pops, video games and movies. My specialty is preparing pancakes and piña coladas. 🎬🍿🎮🥤🥞

Related