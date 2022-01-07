In England they compare Daniel Osvaldo with Jack Sparrow

Daniel Osvaldo continues to be news despite not playing football anymore. The sections of shows found in the outstanding forward of Roma, Juventus, Southampton, Boca and the selection of Italy, marketing material. From his back and forth with Gianinna Maradona to his meditative rock band they are part of the vernacular talk of our television.

After retiring in 2016, the soccer player decided to turn his life 180 degrees and created Barrio Viejo, his own rock band. A few days ago, the English medium The Sun attended one of their events and got a big surprise with their new look.

Related news

Can you guess who this Jack Sparrow resemblance is? He is none other than Dani Osvaldo, whom Mauricio Pochettino brought to our shores in 2013 for the Saints in a 13 million pound deal. “, marked the European media in the note, referring to the transfer of Osvaldo to Southampton, the only British team in which he played.

They also marked that Osvaldo retired early: at just 30 years old, after having an altercation with Guillermo Barros Schelotto in the Boca dressing room, he decided to put an end to his career. In this sense, The English newspaper also mentioned that the former player has a preference for cigarettes and whiskey and that would have been decisive for his removal from the courts. .

In the note, journalist Jon Boon mentions how Dani Stone met, his bandmates and friends: it was in a bar in Barcelona in 2010, when the scorer was playing La Liga for Espanyol de Barcelona.

The character Jack Sparrow is one of the most famous pirates in cinema. He is the protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, which has 5 films in which Sparrow appears. The character is played by American actor Johnny Depp, with whom Dani Stone was also compared on several occasions.