If you run, you can’t miss these exercises

There are many exercises that runners can do to improve themselves. Doing kilometers is essential but it is also important to do strength and resistance exercises. Thanks to them, you will not only be able to prevent injuries, but you will also be able to improve your marks, run faster and with more power. In this new video, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez explains two simple exercises that you can practice at home or anywhere since you only need a wall for its execution.

They are exercises to improve running technique, aimed at improving body alignment, to avoid misalignment of the pelvis with the thorax and to improve core strength in running gesture.

In the video Téllez explains how the correct posture should be to start the exercise. The heel should be up and the gluteus and abdomen must be strong. For all of them, it is a very complete exercise in which you will not only strengthen your legs and improve your technique but you will also strengthen your glutes and abdomen.

The first exercises seek to be a first contact with the movement, but little by little, you can increase the pace and do the exercise continuously and explosively. With this exercise you will notice that your heart rate goes up a lot, so you will also work the aerobic part.

It is a hard exercise at a metabolic level but it will help you a lot to improve your running technique and improve your rhythms.

If you missed any exercise, training or advice from Tellez, click on this link. And if you have doubts, you can contact him through his social networks.