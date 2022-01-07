Quesadeño designer Manuel Albarrán has been the creator of the helmet and shoes that the presenter Cristina Pedroche wore for the bells

“I have been fortunate to be part of this incredible project, a dream come true in my own country. I cannot end in a better way than ending 2021 and starting the new year 2022.” They are the words of gratitude and satisfaction of the Quesadeño designer Manuel Albarrán, one of the creators of the model that the presenter wore Cristina Pedroche placeholder image to broadcast the end of the year campaigns.

The artist confesses that he is very happy to have had the opportunity to work with the Madrilenian, who year after year attracts an audience eager to discover the models that are equally criticized and loved. “She is a unique woman, a mixture of beauty and strength,” she applauds on her instagram. Manuel Alabarrán has had the opportunity to participate in the design by contributing the helmet and shoes that the presenter wore. Gratitude to the stylist Josie and to the Buj Studio team and Juan Borgognoni.

Pedroche wore a futuristic dress by the late designer Manuel Piña, exhibited at the couturier’s museum and created for the spring-summer 1991 collection. The creators BUJ Studio and Manuel Albarrán completed it.

He is a master craftsman with a unique vision. The creations have led him to work in the worlds of fashion, advertising, and publishing. His creation of costumes for films, video clips and elaborate stage shows has led him to design custom pieces for international artists such as Angelina Jolie, Beyonce, Madonna, to name just a few.