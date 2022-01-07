“I began to feel that I was not pretty”: Selena Gomez spoke about the effect that social networks had on her

U.S-. Last year Selena Gomez He revealed that he no longer took charge of his social networks, and little by little the artist begins to open up about the reasons for his decision. When she was in her early 20s, her obsession with social media began to impact her life in such a significant way that she even considered that she was “not pretty enough.”

In an interview with InStyle for the February “Badass” issue of the magazine, Gomez spoke of the negative effect that social networks had on her. “At one point, Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. When I was 20 years old, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and I never wanted to be seen without it, ”said the young woman.

“The older I was, the more I evolved and I realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look at myself in the mirror and feel sure of being who I am, “she said. Gomez. The artist admitted that taking a break from social media was “the best decision I have made for my mental health. I created a system in which I still don’t have my passwords ”.

“The unnecessary hatred and comparisons disappeared once I got off the phone. I will have moments when that strange feeling will return, but now I have a better relationship with myself, “she added. Gomez. In addition, the artist managed to turn her obsession into a powerful positive tool. “I had the idea to invite several people to be on my Instagram to tell their stories,” said the actress.

In your mission to destigmatize mental health, Gomez invited the journalist and professor of the Columbia university, Jelani cobb, to take over your Instagram, whom he introduced to his followers in June 2020. He then handed over his platform to the law professor of UCLA Y Columbia, Kimberlé Crenshaw, to inform his fans about the social problems facing the world, both past and present.