Hurry! Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Concealer is on Sale at Nordstrom

If you could only use five makeup products, what would your picks be? We have pondered this question many times and we have… an answer. There are general products that we know we would always want to have on hand, like a concealer for example, but choosing the actual brand and the specific item is where things get tricky.

Our favorite products have changed over time. Sometimes we have FOMO, and other times we just know there must be something better out there. It’s true love when we can commit to a specific product and buy it over and over again, and we’ve fallen in love. Jennifer AnistonThe personal choice of!

Aniston once spoke to marie claire Australia about her beauty essentials, and answered that ultra-difficult question about her five favorite products: “If I could only have five makeup products in my makeup bag, it would be mascara, lip balm, a good pencil. lip. like Charlotte Tilbury KISSING Lipstick in Penelope Pink: Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and a rollerball of one of my fragrances so I can reapply it on the go ”.

Fortunately for Us, your choice of luxury concealer is now on sale at Nordstrom! If you need an airbrushed-look finish, a light, creamy texture that blends into skin without wrinkles, and long-lasting coverage that makes dark circles and blemishes seem to disappear, don’t miss out on this offer!

This concealer even has SPF 25 protection to help protect the under eye area from wrinkles and sun damage, as well as rose chestnut fruit extract and green tea extract to help defend against oxidation!

Nordstrom reviewers say this concealer is “unmatched” in its ability to hydrate while providing great coverage. They say it’s “like healing floss” because it fades “so smoothly and perfectly,” and they know they can trust it because it “lasts all day without slipping.” Also, when it comes to covering blemishes, they say they have “never tasted anything better than this product”!

You can apply this concealer stick directly to the skin, blending it with your fingertip, or you can apply it with a concealer brush if that’s your preferred method. You can also use it on your lids or lips as a primer before eyeshadow or lipstick! The brand even recommends using it to highlight or contour by taking a shade lighter than your skin tone and a shade darker, respectively. Our highest recommendation? Get your favorite shades before they run out!

