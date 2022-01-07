How to transfer your data, trophies, games and games from PS4 to PS5?

If you have finally managed to get hold of one of the few units of the recent stock for PS5We will tell you how you can migrate from your old console to the new one so as not to lose anything in the process. In particular, games and applications, saved games and game data can be transferred from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5. There are several ways to transfer data from PS4 to PS5 and we explain them below step by step:

Connect the PS4 and PS5 to the same WiFi network or via LAN cable Use an external storage drive from PS4 to PS5 Cloud storage and download service for PS Plus

Transfer data from PS4 to PS5 over the same network:

For this option it will be necessary to have the two consoles physically in the same place, connected simultaneously to the same WiFi network, being able to use two screens or one only with 2 available HDMI ports. With this method to migrate from PS4 to PS5 media files are not transferred. To transfer the photos and videos, you have to use a USB stick or external hard drive.

The steps to follow to pass the data between consoles via WiFi or Ethernet network are:

Login to both consoles with the same user

Connect both consoles to the same home WiFi network or via LAN cable

Connect both consoles to different HDMI ports on the TV (or with 2 screens)

Enter the “System” menu of PS5

Press: “Data transfer” and “Continue”

Start search mode and the PS4 will be detected

Press the PS4 power button within the screen time limit

Wait while the data transfer is being prepared

Press: “Select all” or specify one by one by checking the boxes

Wait for the data transfer system to finish

The PS4 will restart and also the PS5, with all the transfer data

Transfer data from PS4 to PS5 with USB device:

For this option it is necessary to have a external storage drive 3.0 and it may need to be formatted before it can be used for the first time. In this case, the steps are as follows:

Connect the storage drive 3.0 to the USB port of the PS4

Enter the Settings / Devices / USB storage devices menu

Select the external hard drive or external pendrive detected

Return to Settings / Storage / System Storage

All the data of installed games and applications will appear

Mark: “Select all” or select one by one those that you want to pass

Press the button: “Options” and choose: “Move to extended storage”

Turn on the PS5 and plug the USB device into the port on the back

Go to: Settings / Storage / Storage expanded / Items you can move

Select all and confirm to move to console storage

Transfer data from PS4 to PS5 with PS Plus:

Within the PS5 game library, any user can download all digital games bought in the PS Store without having to be subscribed to PS Plus, (all those that have been acquired with the same PlayStation Network user ID from your PS4).

The difference is that the PS Plus users can upload data to the cloud. So you can use this method to upload data from PS4 to PS Plus and then download it from PS5 by following these steps:

Enter: Settings (from PS4) / Management of saved data of the application

Data saved in system storage

Upload to online storage

Go to: Settings (PS5) / Settings for games, applications and saved data

PS4 Saved Data / Cloud Storage

Move To: Download to Console Storage

Select all / Download

How to transfer trophies from PS4 to PS5?

There is no extra procedure to transfer trophies from PS4 to PS5 as PlayStation trophies are synchronized on all consoles linked to the same user in the same way that they can be transfer games and games from PS4 to PS5.

Remember that the PS5 is backwards compatible with PS4 games, (except some games that only work on PS4) so you are not going to lose anything and the migration process does not erase the data on your old PS4 (in case you want to keep it). The process of going from PS4 to PS5 is a copy of all content that the user has from his old console to the new one but this does not make me delete the data of the old console. Therefore, if you plan to sell it, you should carry out a formatting your PS4 Y unlink your user account.