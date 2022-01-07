How to install applications on your TV that are not on Google Play

Android TV has greatly improved the TV watching experience. For starters, you can install dozens of applications and games through its Google Play store. So you have at your disposal content from various sources, such as YouTube, Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video or Filmin, among many other applications. Precisely, installing applications on Android TV is very easy. But sometimes there are apps that are not available in the official store.

The good news is that, as with your Android phone or tablet, on Android TV you can install applications beyond Google Play. You have to be careful about the origin of these apps, but in any case, with little effort you can expand your service catalog. And remember, you can install applications on Android TV remotely and from Google Play, using your own Android smartphone.

Let’s look at three different methods to do the same thing: install applications on your Android TV compatible TV or device even if they are not on Google Play. First, using an Android phone for help. The second, directly from your Android TV, taking advantage of Google Drive or Dropbox. And the third, from Android TV, with an application specialized in downloading and installing applications outside the official store.

Install apps on Android TV from Android

First method. You have an Android phone and an Android TV compatible TV or player. And you want to install apps without using the Google Play store. To send the application from the smartphone to the TV we will use the Send Files to TV application. You have to install it on the phone and on Android TV. In both cases, from Google Play.

With this application you can send APK installers to your TV. As they are not in Google Play, we will download these installers previously from their official page or from an alternative platform such as Aptoide, APKMirror or APKPure. Once downloaded, check that the file is reliable and does not contain surprises such as malware.

