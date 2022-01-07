How to get the Medialuna Mushroom pickaxe for free in Fortnite

Epic Games has announced what will be the compensation for the problems What was there when logging into Fortnite for several days in the last week of December 2021: they give away the harvesting tool Crescent Mushroom, an object that is part of the Season 1 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. Just below we tell you How to get the Crescent Mushroom pick for free from Fortnite Battle Royale:

Fortnite: how to get the Crescent Mushroom pickaxe for free

To get the free Crescent Mushroom Gathering Tool in Fortnite, Simply log in to the game between 01/08/2022 at 01:00 CET and 01/10/2022 at 13:00 CET. Epic Games has announced it on the official Fortnite Twitter account:

As we commented in the first paragraph of this news, This is to compensate players who were unable to log into Fortnite for several days in the last week of December 2021 due to problems with their servers.. In addition, during this period of time (from 01/08/2022 at 01:00 CET and 01/10/2022 at 13:00 CET) there will also be experience overloaded, which means that we will gain more experience by playing.

Here’s what the Crescent Mushroom Harvesting Tool looks like:

Crescent Mushroom Gathering Tool

This item is part of the set King of the Mushrooms, which is the object family of Robellon (or Madcap in English).

The Robellón skin was added to the Fortnite Battle Royale files during Season 2 of Chapter 2

According to Epic Games, the fact that they give away the pickaxe also implies that Soon it will arrive at the Robellón store along with all its objects. This has some relevance, because it is a skin that has been in the archives since Season 2 of Chapter 2, and even was one of the characters/NPCs during Season 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

