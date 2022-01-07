How much does it cost to study at Harvard University and what are the requirements to enter

Harvard University in the United States was ranked number 5 in the “QS World University Rankings” (Photo: Scott Eisen / Bloomberg)

Harvard is one of the most prestigious internationally, It is located in the state of Massachusetts in the United States and to be able to enter to study a career, the entry prerequisites, the costs of tuition and extra personal expenses.

Harvard University (Harvard University) is the oldest educational institution in the United States with 386 years of history since its foundation in 1636; its library has one of the largest private collections of books, its sports teams participate in the Ivy league which is the American university league where only members of 8 prestigious US universities can be part of it.

From 2017 to 2021 it was ranked number 3 in the list of the best universities in the world, in 2022 it is in site number 5 according to data from the ranking made by the portal Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). In the qualification criteria for the research they took into account: the general classification in which he obtained 98 points; in academic reputation 100; in the reputation of the employer in the same way 100 points; the proportion of students in the faculty was 99.1; in appointments by faculty it was 100; the proportion of international professors scored 84.2 and the proportion of international students was 70.1.

To enter Harvard, you must pass the selection process that consists of several stages (Photo: Instagram / @ harvard)

Outstanding personalities from different fields have passed through its classrooms: the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, the actress Natalie Portman, the actor Matt Damon, the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, ex-presidents like Barack Obama, Theodore Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, the former editor of the New York Times Jill Abramson, among others.

What are the requirements to study at Harvard?

Its selection process is based on different aspects that make up a letter of recommendation made by a mentor; an extracurricular activities report, the English language proficiency both spoken and written, leadership skills. To apply to the university, the following steps must be followed:

* Make the application form which has a cost of 75 dollars that in Mexican pesos would be thousand 536.23 taking as a reference the exchange rate of the dollar at 20.48 pesos. On the page https://apply.college.harvard.edu/register/fee-waiver-request it can be done.

The total investment of a year of study at Harvard is 1 million 742 thousand 272 pesos with the current dollar exchange rate of 20.48 pesos (Photo: REUTERS / Brian Snyder / File Photo)

* Approve the admission Test It lasts 3:45 hours and has the areas of knowledge such as mathematics, critical reading and writing.

* The interview in which some topic of social interest, not just academic, will be discussed.

What are the costs for full-time students?

To study a year requires more than 1 million pesos, according to the financial aid page of Harvard University, the budget that applicants must consider is:

* For full-time student enrollment it would be the amount per year of $ 51,904 ( 1 million 63 thousand 154.82 pesos).

* Health insurance at a cost of $ 5,282.

* Rent of services and food: 21 thousand 130 dollars.

* Books and supplies: $ 866.

* Personal expenses would be around $ 4,240.

* The cost of annual transportation would be an investment of 1,422 dollars.

* $ 216 federal loan fee.

In total for the school year, which is 9 months, the investment would be $ 85,060, which is equal to 1 million 742 thousand 272 pesos.

