How can I download the WhatsApp Plus application?

Surely once you have heard about the WhatsApp Plus application and the functions it offers that are not available in the original version. In this note we will tell you how you can download it.

Unlike the original version of the instant messaging application, WhatsApp Plus offers some functions that, at first glance, are highly attractive, among them, the possibility of being able to program messages, change the colors of the virtual platform and activate the “airplane mode” within this.

In addition to this, for lovers of ornamentation, the “pirate” Plus version of WhatsApp also offers more wallpapers and emoticons for users to use in their conversations. In addition, it also gives more options for calls and video calls.

As if that were not enough, this modified app allows the Internet user to have a greater capacity to send multimedia files, since it frees up to 50 MB, compared to the 16 MB of the original Meta app, without reducing the quality of the files that are sent .

How to download WhatsApp Plus?

First of all, you will have to uninstall the original version of WhatsApp from the cell phone that operates with the system. Android.

Second, you should look for the version V18.50 of WhatsApp Plus As an installation file, in this step you should be careful verifying that the web portal is secure and that it is not malware.

Third, you will have to click on “Install WhatsApp Plus”.

Fourth and last, a cell phone number must be added to link to contacts.

Dangers of using WhatsApp Plus

It should be remembered that the WhatsApp terms of service expressly state that unsupported apps, including WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, are “altered versions” of the original application.

“Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp,” he says.

Because they violate user security and privacy regulations, WhatsApp does not approve these pirated apps, since there is no way to validate the practices they use to maintain the safety of the affiliates.

Even to sanction people who use this APK (Android Application Package), WhatsApp can prevent the operation of these accounts, which is notified to the user by means of a message within the application with the legend “temporarily suspended”.