Hisense arrives at CES 2022 with Laser TV and Mini-LED technology screens

The CES, the most important technology fair in the world, has begun its 2022 edition. In it we will see the best advances in technological gadgets of all the participating brands that will soon begin to invade our spaces to facilitate our daily activities more and more. A very prominent example was the signature Hisense, who presented its new line of laser technology televisions with new integration systems for smart homes.

TVs with world-class audio and viewing experience

Each and every one of these new entertainment devices feature incredible, state-of-the-art visual technologies such as: Enhanced IMAX, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10/10 + / adaptive, Quantum Dot, FreeSync and the new NEXTGEN TV ATSC tuner. 3.0 built-in offer a beautiful 4K HDR image with which viewers will enjoy a more realistic experience. In addition, they are accompanied by premium immersive audio such as Dolby Atmos, eARC and WiSA playback.

Of course, each of its models has its own features and updates dedicated to the preference of each user, as well as a variety of sizes to meet the demand for those looking for large screens at home. Between them:

U9H and U8H Series: The Best Technology in a TV

Hisense’s new U9H premium TV integrates Mini-LED to the 2022 line, offering astonishing HDR performance with a bright image, vivid colors and contrast. This, thanks to the implementation of LED technology that merge hardware and software to guarantee uniformity and the best possible image, improving color, contrast, movement and brightness, offering viewers automatic adjustments in real time, continuous scene modifications. per scene and fine-tuning each frame to the pixel.

On the other hand, for those looking for an impressive picture, large screens, and a solid set of premium features, the U8H is for you. Its upgrade to Mini-LED combined with Hisense’s ULED technology and Quantum Dot, the U8H offers vibrant colors, impressive contrast and its well-known quality in brilliant images for an extraordinary HDR experience that can be enjoyed even in its new option of 75 inches.

It has wireless sound connection, as well as in-bezel microphones, which have far-field voice capability, the Google assistant built-in and Works with Alexa functionality that make the U8H the backbone of a smart home ecosystem.

U7H Series: Perfect for Video Games

All the gamers Looking for an ideal TV that can go beyond just watching shows and movies and enjoying an unrivaled gaming experience, all your needs can be met with the U7H.

In this 2022 release, it offers the same popular gaming features as Game Mode Pro: which makes controller commands almost instantaneous on screen, recognizes game sequences, and automatically optimizes display settings for a top-notch experience and an ultra high speed HDMI. Low latency auto mode and variable 120Hz refresh rate provide smooth gameplay, giving gamers instant response time with minimal motion blur. It is available in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches.

Google tv

For fans of streaming series, this year, Hisense’s entire range of premium ULED TVs will feature the Google TV ™ operating system, giving them access to more than 700,000 movies and TV shows, live TV and more. than 8,000 apps, including popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Disney + and more, all in one place.

Unique multi-user functionality offers all household members their own Google TV profile, including dedicated profiles for children, to provide a highly personalized, streamlined and entertaining experience for viewers and can be manipulated by voice to search and access entertainment, get answers, control your TV and smart home devices, and streamline your day.

L9G TriChroma Laser TV: 100 ”for best-in-class laser TV experience

One of the most sought after features in the decision to buy a TV is undoubtedly the quality it offers, so much so that they can see even the smallest detail perfectly. To fulfill this request, Hisense has among its range the L9G, also known as “the King of ultra-short throw projectors”, which offers the best experience thanks to the TriChroma laser engine that allows to display an ultra-vivid image quality with a maximum brightness of 3000 lumens.

PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema: Versatility from 90 ”to 130” and L5G 4K Smart Laser TV

For home theater enthusiasts, Hirense has two great new options: First off, there’s the 4K Ultra Short Throw projector called PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema It enables a crisp image from 90 to 130 inches and the option for consumers to choose their preferred display for greater freedom in customizing their home theater systems.

With independent red, green and blue lasers, the PX1-PRO achieves over one billion colors and features 4K resolution, premium audio and Android TV operating system with a variety of content and the built-in capabilities of WiFi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant and Works with Alexa.

We end with the L5G 4K Smart Laser TV, which It features a blue-light laser to produce sharp, accurate images with details that exceed the standard 4K color gamut for a complete entertainment package that gives viewers a more realistic experience. In addition, its integrated speakers produce a multidimensional spatial audio experience, and it has an Android TV ™ operating system that offers more than 8,000 applications and games from the Google Play® Store for almost infinite content and game options.