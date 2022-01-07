Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth, in fight to be He-Man | Cinema | Entertainment

The Masters of the Universe reboot has been one of Hollywood’s cursed projects for over two decades.

With the first images of the new animated series of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a direct sequel to the original 1980s story, have reawakened interest in the reboot real image of the franchise. And if the latest rumors are true, Henry Cavill (DC’s Superman) and Chris Hemsworth (Marvel’s Thor) will “fight” to bring He-Man to life in the film.

The reboot from Masters of the Universe It’s been one of Hollywood’s cursed projects for over two decades, with directors like John Woo, Jon M. Chu, Jeff Wadlow, and McG trying to make their own version of Eternia’s adventures, all of them unsuccessful. The last of these unstarted projects was the film that was to star Noah Centineo and direct the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, which also came to nothing.

It is precisely this last version, which did not start production because Centineo himself abandoned the project – and which even had a release date scheduled for March 2021 – which according to rumors is being tried to resume in Hollywood. The strongest-sounding name for He-Man is Hemsworth, but he’s apparently going to have some fierce competition.

Because according to reports Freak Giant Robot, Henry Cavill is very interested in the role, so much so that he is willing to “fight” against Hemsworth, who at the moment is Sony’s favorite. The media assures that the DC actor is putting a lot of pressure on the studio to give him the leading role, although for the moment they continue to prefer Thor.

Of course, either of the two towering actors would be a fantastic choice to play He-Man, and they both have the fandom on their side from their previous work in the DCEU and the MCU, so we’ll have to wait for Sony to make a decision. to find out who will be the new hero of Eternia. (AND)