Health registers more than 25 thousand in one day

For the second day in a row, Mexico broke a record since it entered the fourth wave of COVID, with 25,821 positive cases, for which there are already 4 million 55 thousand 95 infections since the beginning of the epidemic.

According to the technical statement of the agency, the number of infections has risen 77% in the last week, and it is estimated that there are 103,806 active cases (2.4%).

In addition, 3 million 325 thousand 558 patients have recovered from the disease.

With 128 confirmed deaths from coronavirus, this Thursday the country reached 299,933 deaths from COVID.

The occupancy of general beds for patients with COVID stands at 19% nationwide, while that of beds with a fan is at 12%.

Yesterday 450,935 vaccines were applied throughout the country. So far, Health reports that 150 million 180 thousand 676 doses have been supplied.

82 million 152 thousand 852 people -equivalent to 88% of the population over 18 years of age- have received at least one vaccine in the country: 73 million 347 thousand 525 have a complete scheme (90%) and 8 million 805 thousand 327 only with the first dose (10%).

This Wednesday the Ministry of Health confirmed 20 thousand 626 cases of COVID, until then the largest increase reported since the start of the fourth wave of infections.