‘He will play against FC Juárez; he is the best player we have ‘

The attacker of Necaxa, Alejandro Zendejas, captured the glances of America; However, as there is still nothing official about his possible future with the Eagles, it is a fact that the coach of the Ray, Pablo Guede, will use it tomorrow night before FC Juárez, because in addition, he described it as his best element.

“He’s going to play. I’m sure he’s going to play on Friday (tomorrow) and from there I don’t know. He is the best player we have, I think it is an example and I say it publicly because with everything that he put together he trained 100 percent every day to the rhythm of his teammates, he never dropped anything, “said the Argentine helmsman in an exclusive interview with RECORD.

Also, after Gede recognize the quality of player that is Zendejas, assured that his still soccer player did not lose the floor after the Eagles showed strong interest in him and continued to work throughout the preseason.

“It is as if there is nothing, as if nothing will happen and that is to thank, to admire. That tells you about the great personality and how professional he is (Zendejas), he is the best player we have, I have it very clear, and also enjoy it on Friday that he is going to play with us, “he said.

At only 23 years old, Zendejas He is a very skilled player who can perform as a central midfielder, as well as in either of the two extremes, which has earned him to become a key piece for the team of Aguascalientes.

In addition, it should be remembered that the regulations changed for this Closing 2022, so I could play with Necaxa and later in this same contest with America, a situation that could not be presented before.

