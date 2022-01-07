“He suffered in silence”: Denzel Washington suspected that something was wrong with Chadwick Boseman’s health before his death

U.S-. In 2020 Denzel Washington produced the movie of Netflix Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis, and in which Chadwick boseman He played his last film role before dying on August 28 of that same year, at the age of 43. He had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled it privately for four years as he progressed to stage IV.

In a recent interview with Variety for the latest magazine cover story, Denzel Washington admitted that he noticed the deterioration of the health of Chadwick boseman during the production of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which won two awards Oscar for best hairstyle and makeup, and best wardrobe. The Black Panther star even received a posthumous nomination for best actor.

“A man among men. He suffered in silence. He made the movie and nobody knew about it. I did not know. He never said a peep about it. It just did its job. I wondered if something was wrong because sometimes he seemed weak or tired. We had no idea, and it was nobody’s business. Good for him, keeping it to himself, “he said. Washington. Boseman he kept his illness a secret until the day of his death.

In 2019, Boseman shared a moving story about Washington before presenting the iconic actor with the award Lifetime Achievement Award of American Film Institute. He had discreetly paid for the deceased and several of his classmates from the Howard University attend an acting program at the Oxford University from England.

“Luckily, I was one of the students he paid for. Imagine receiving the letter that the tuition was paid for that summer and that your benefactor was none other than the best actor on the planet … There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington, “he said at the time. When Boseman finally got a chance to thank Washington for his support, he said: “You owe me money! I came to collect! ”.