Google, forced to cap its speakers and Chromecast for infringing Sonos patents

Photo : Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo

The speakers smart and Google’s Android devices are an important part of its vision of a ecosystem connected , and now could be in danger later by failure of a commercial court .

The International Trade Commission of United States (ITC) ruled that Google infringed audio patents held by Sonos . (Could be is view a PDF of the bug here). This means that Google can no longer import products that infringe on Sonos’ intellectual property (their devices are manufactured overseas) as the commission gave the company a cease and desist . The ruling is now addressed to President Biden’s desk. Biden has 60 days to veto the order.

The commission spent two years investigating whether Google had violated the Tariff Act of 1930, a law established to prevent unfair competition from imported products that violate US patents, trademarks and copyrights. The commission had been deliberating from August, after a judge preliminarily ruled that Google had violated the patents.

Sonos had asked the ITC to block imports of Google products that violate its patents, including Google Home smart speakers, Pixel smartphones, and Chromecast devices. A Google spokesperson told Bloomberg that they had been working on redesign your products after preliminary resolution of August to avoid infringing on Sonos patents, so there would be no disruption to sales.

“While we do not agree with today’s decision, we will ensure that our clients have the best experience using our products and experience no disruption, “said the Google spokesperson. , José Castañeda. “We will seek further review and continue to defend ourselves against Sonos’s frivolous claims about our intellectual property”.

Sonos introduced your complaint in January 2020 after allegedly warning Google multiple times about its alleged infractions. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said in that By the time Google had “blatantly and knowingly” copied its proprietary audio technology. The patents in question appear to be related to Google’s streaming infrastructure, such as the way it handles multi-room playback between network devices.

Sonos has said that it would like Google to license its technology and the two companies reportedly discussed that agreement . Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus estimated that Google had infringed more than 150 company patents.

Google still has the opportunity to appeal the ruling after the period presidential review, so it is unclear whether the company you will have to start selling different versions of your devices.