Golden Globes 2022 will be a private event without live broadcast

The 2022 Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live streaming, organizers said, as they prepare for a reduced ceremony on Sunday no red carpet with celebrities after last year's controversy.

The dramas The power of the dog Y Belfast They lead the nominations with seven applications each. Winners will be announced online.

Last year, NBC abandoned its plans to televise the event following criticism. received by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who votes for the annual film and television awards, one of the most important before the Oscars.

The Association was criticized for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions about whether the close relationships with film studios could have influenced the choice of nominees and winners.

In October, the Association said it had added 21 new members, six of whom are black.

“We will provide real-time updates on the winners on the Golden Globes website and on our social media,” the organizers said on the official Golden Globes Twitter page late Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Association said there would be no public or red carpet at the event, which would also “shed light on (the group’s) long-standing philanthropic work.”

Among the nominees are Lady Gaga (House of gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Will Smith (King richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth). On television, the drama “Succession” leads with five nominations.

