Golden Globes 2022: Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime, who has the most nominations?

Months go by and Streaming platforms are positioning themselves stronger and stronger, proof of this are the 31 nominations with which Netflix sweeps for the next edition of the Golden Globes, where the series of ‘The Squid Game’ and ‘Lupine’ stand out, as well as the films ‘Tick Tick Boom’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ or ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Netflix sweeps again

The Power of the Dog is the big favorite with seven nominations to the Golden Globes, among which are: ‘Best Drama Film, Best Actor in a Drama Film (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst). While ‘Don’t Look Up’ has five nominations, among which stands out: ‘Best comedy or musical film’, best actor (Leonardo Di Caprio) and best actress (Jennifer Lawrence).

HBO Max and Amazon Prime are well below the streaming giant with 16 nominations each one, among which the Warner Bros film (Dune), the great bet of HBO Max, and that of ‘West Side Story’, which you can see on Amazon with an extra price, stands out.

Disney + barely added seven nominations, the vast majority of them thanks to animation with films like ‘Encanto’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ or ‘Luca’. In addition, Emma Stone is nominated for her role as ‘Cruella’, while Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bethany are also nominated for ‘Wandavision’.

Same number of nominations were obtained by Apple +, mainly for the series of ‘The Morning Show’ starring Jennifer Aniston, as well as Ted Lasso, a series for which the actor and protagonist Jason Sudeikis is also nominated.

