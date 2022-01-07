Goalkeeper cried to be replaced before a penalty

The São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in Brazil experienced a sad moment when the Andirá goalkeeper, identified as Eduardo Silva, cried after being replaced when the rival team was awarded a penalty.

The young man had shown a good performance during the game, but at the time of the penalty, from one minute to the next the squad technician decided to hand over responsibility to the substitute goalkeeper, which ended up breaking Silva, who stayed to one side. of the arch watching how his partner took the chance.

After so much movement on the court, Atlético de Mineiro ended up converting the penalty into a goal, and it was there that the goalkeeper let out tears while walked towards the bench.

After the event, Eduardo Silva received comments on Instagram from different players who saw the event, they began to publish in one of his photos that had as a description: “Only in you I will trust, I will not fear anything, I will move on.” One of the messages that stood out was that of the Brazilian national team Richarlison, who wrote “God bless you, you were fine.”

The Atlético de Mineiro Sub 20 team did not hesitate to contact the player and offered to try him out. set when they return from the holiday period in March.

Silva uploaded other new posts thanking people for their support on social media.

