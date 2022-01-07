Gignac upset with the concussion doctor

León Guanajuato.- The temperament and emotions of the second leg of the semifinal between Club Leon and the UANL Tigers It manifested itself from the first minute of play, where a brief incident by the players of both teams confirmed that adrenaline surpasses the limits at the Nou Camp de la fiera.

After 1-1 in the game, both the Esmeraldas and the Universitarios did not want the hostilities of the confrontation to stop at any single moment, but in a play that if it was necessary to stop the actions of the French duel André-Pierre Gignac he didn’t like it at all.

His teammate, Juan José Sánchez Purata suffered a severe blow to the head. The central referee, César Arturo Ramos, applied the concussion protocol and admitted Dr. Armando Ruiz, a neurosurgeon who checked the defender after the head clash.

The doctor asked a couple of routine questions to the feline soccer player, realizing that he was disoriented, he denied that he would return to the field of play, a position that annoyed Gignac who dedicated himself to yelling at the neurosurgeon for almost two minutes, even when the The rest of the Tigres team tried to reassure him.

Explanation of Dr. Armando Ruíz

Twitter Juan Carlos Zamora

But the matter did not stop there, because upon hearing the whistle at halftime, the Frenchman returned to look for Mr. Armando Ruiz to continue to express his annoyance, for not allowing Sánchez Purata to return to his demarcation. This situation did not happen to adults but did not speak well of the French, who did not even receive a yellow card for his misconduct.

The match remains 1-1 in the second leg of the semifinals. With this marker, the people of Monterrey would seal their pass as the first finalist of the championship Scream Mexico A2021 of Liga MX. Ángel Mena opened the scoring at 8 ‘. Diego Reyes tied at 16 ‘.

