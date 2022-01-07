Gerard Piqué publishes his payroll receipt to deny a journalist about his salary

The central of the Barcelona Gerard Hammered published in his account Twitter a bank statement from 50% of your last payroll as a Barça player to deny information that assured that the central defender is the highest paid first team soccer.

Piqué posted an image with the figure of 2,328,884.39 euros corresponding, as he said, to 50% of his salary as of December 30, 2021.

This message comes after the program ‘Onze’ of the Television of Catalonia (TV3) reported that the central, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba They are the three players of the Barcelona they charge the most.

“Characters like this collecting from public television to defend their friends. Here is 50% of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little,” he wrote Pique, alluding to the publication in Twitter of the television program with the information explained by the journalist Lluís Canut.

Personatges as this collector of a public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of the payroll collected as of December 30. Respect a mica. https://t.co/luHsMMqJD8 pic.twitter.com/l4IAtqvexU – Gerard Piqué (@ 3gerardpique) January 7, 2022

In this information, the journalist assured that Piqué charged 28 million euros gross before tax.

Before the publication of Piqué on its social networks, the club stressed that the amounts published “they are wrong” and “they do not conform to reality.”

“In addition, in the case of the first three players mentioned (Piqué, Busquets and Alba) It gives as fixed amounts that, being variable, will possibly never be merited, “said the entity.

