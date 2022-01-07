Gerard Piqué made his salary public to deny a journalist

The central of the Barcelona Gerard Hammered published on his Twitter account a bank statement of 50% of his last payroll as a Barça player to deny information that assured that the central defender is the best paid of the first soccer team.

Piqué posted an image with the figure of 2,328,884.39 euros corresponding, as he said, to 50% of his salary as of December 30, 2021. This message comes after the program ‘Onze’ of the Television of Catalonia (TV3) reported that the central, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba They are the three Barcelona players who earn the most.

“Characters like this charging from public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little,” wrote Piqué, referring to the publication on Twitter of the television program with the information explained by the journalist Lluís Canut.

In this information, the journalist assured that Piqué collected 28 million euros gross before taxes. Before the publication of Piqué on its social networks, the club stressed that the amounts published “are wrong” and “do not conform to reality.”

“In addition, in the case of the first three players referred to (Piqué, Busquets and Alba) it gives as fixed amounts that, being variable, possibly will never be merited,” said the entity.

