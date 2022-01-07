gaming beast with 240 Hz display

Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo.

C Rearranging gaming PCs with top-notch performance is a never ending battle, which is why at CES 2022, Lenovo has given its Legion gaming laptops a comprehensive upgrade with new technology and even more powerful performance.

Divided into two tiers to better suit various ranges and budgets, Lenovo’s new Legion 5 Pro laptops are destined to please the most demanding gamers, while the more affordable Legion 5 line-up laptops seek to offer a good mix of performance and value.

For the 16-inch Legion 5 Pro lineup (which has a base price of $ 1,430 for the Legion 5 Pro, or $ 1,570 for the Legion 5i Pro), plus more aggressive styling and prominent branding, the most interesting upgrade of Lenovo is its new 2560×1600 pixel resolution screen with a refresh rate of no less than 240Hz and G-Sync, something Lenovo claims is the first of its kind in a 16-inch laptop.

Compared to the standard Legion 5 lineup, the Legion 5 Pro’s more aggressive design style comes with the larger Legion logo centered on its lid, along with some raised detailing and a two-tone chassis on the white model. Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo.

With 500 nits of brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptops should produce vivid images, while helping to protect your eyes thanks to the built-in blue light filter. (Although who am I kidding, if I’m playing I want the colors to explode before my eyes). One thing I really like is that on the standard Legion 5 Pro and Legion 5 lines, Lenovo offers two different configuration paths: The Legion 5 Pro has one of the new AMD Ryzen 6000M CPUs, while the Legion 5i Pro gets an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU (the “i” stands for Intel, obviously).

From there, both the Legion 5 Pro and 5i Pro offer a long list of high-end specs including up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and the new 30 Ti series RTX GPUs. from Nvidia.

Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo.

Another cool feature we’ve seen in a small group of older gaming laptops, such as the Stealth 15M from MSI, is that Lenovo has slimmed down the Legion 5’s power brick, but if you want to travel even lighter, the Legion 5 lineup also supports USB-C charging up to 135 watts, meaning you can use a single and powerful USB-PD charger to keep all your devices charged when you are away from home. But don’t expect absolute performance this way; You will need the Lenovo charger if you want to maximize the frame rates per second.

Some other additions to the Legion 5 Pro lineup include a slim-fit chassis made of aluminum and magnesium to help reduce the weight of the laptop to 2.5 kilos, while Lenovo’s new 4-zone Spectrum RGB lighting will ensure your laptop never get lost in the crowd.

The standard Legion 5 was designed to have a slightly more subtle look thanks to the placement of the Legion logo on the left side of the lid and an overall more minimalist design. Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo.

On the other hand, in the more affordable standard Legion 5 lineup (which starts at $ 1,130 for the AMD Ryzen-based Legion 5, or $ 1,200 for the Intel-based Legion 5i), Lenovo moves to a 15-inch chassis. slightly smaller and more affordable (but still powerful) components like 165Hz displays (instead of 240Hz), RTX 3060 GPUs, and a Core i7 (instead of an i9) on the Legion 5i.

Regardless of which one you prefer, I’m really impressed with the price of Lenovo’s new Legion laptops. Of course, Lenovo’s take on the modern gamer aesthetic may not appeal to everyone, but it’s hard to hate a system that packs the latest mobile CPUs from AMD or Intel with Nvidia’s new RTX graphics for less than $ 1,600, and it’s even more affordable if you opt for the less expensive standard Legion 5 lineup. Either way, you’ll get a lot of performance for little money.

Lenovo says the new Intel-based Legion 5i and 5i Pro will begin to be available from February, and the AMD-based Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro will arrive in April.