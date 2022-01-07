France suspected of terrorist attack after explosion at Dakar Rally

Reuters

The explosion that happened under a French car that was participating in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia last week could have been a terrorist attackthe French foreign minister said on Friday.

“We have told the organizers and Saudi officials to be very transparent about what happened, because there was a hypothesis that it was a terrorist attack“he declared on Friday Jean-Yves Le Drian to BFM TV and RMC Radio.

“Perhaps there was a terrorist attack targeting the Dakar Rally“, He said.

Your comments are likely to irritate Saudi Arabia. Public Security declared on January 1 that “the preliminary procedures for collecting evidence did not find any criminal suspicions.”

The director of Dakar Rally, David castera, ruled out the possibility of ending the ongoing competition in Saudi Arabia. “The issue has not been raised at the moment,” he told Franceinfo radio.

Sufficient security measures have been put in place thanks to the Saudi authorities to ensure the rally safety, He said.

Saudi authorities have not responded to Reuters questions about the incident or the French research and they did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Friday.

The French prosecutors They said Tuesday they had opened a terrorism investigation into the matter.

The explosion, what seriously injured one of the rally competitors, hit a support vehicle belonging to the French team Sodicars shortly after leaving his hotel in Jeddah to head to the race route, according to accounts from the team and event organizers.

