Four books on medicine to give away this Christmas

The holidays are approaching and a book is always presented as one of the best details to give to someone, especially when the recipient is a doctor, generally a voracious reader. Medicine and literature might seem a priori parallel worlds with distant interests, but historically the teaching of the humanities has appeared with great interest in the faculties of Medicine. And both disciplines have been intertwined to create some of the most representative jewels of letters.

Taking this symbiosis into account, we have made a brief, but strategic selection of those works that explain how clinical practice has evolved and that collect the endless human experiences that coalesce around the progress of medicine. The following works, essential literary classics in any library, seem dedicated to those health workers who not only seek to enrich themselves with the knowledge about their profession that springs from the pages of a book, but who know, better than anyone, to enjoy reading more exciting.

God’s crooked lines by Torcuato Luca de Tena

Mental illness has been, and continues to be, the central theme of many of the fascinating stories that both literature and film make us enjoy. But choosing a work that collects in minute detail the complexity of the psychiatric specialty and the difficult reality of those who suffer from disorders, The Twisted Lines of God is postulated as the candidate novel.

Set in a psychiatric hospital, this fiction has as its protagonist the intern Alice, a woman of extraordinary intelligence and whose attitudes show a very different appearance from someone who suffers from a mental disorder. As the main character tries to make us believe that she is a private detective dedicated to clearing up the most complicated cases, the testimony of a doctor reveals that Alice suffers a paranoid delusion that keeps her obsessed with attempting on her husband’s life.

This novel, contextualized in the 1970s and which reflects how changes in Spanish culture radically influenced some principles of psychiatry, makes the bewilderment and confusion experienced by doctors around Alice’s case to be transferred to readers , immersing them in the labyrinths of madness and maintaining the intrigue and expectation of the narrative from the first to the last page.

The magic mountain by Thomas Mann

Considered the most important of the works of Thomas Mann and a classic of world literature, The magic mountain recounts the experiences of chronically ill patients in a luxurious sanatorium in the mountains of the Alps. Its protagonist, Hans Castorp, a young and innocent engineer in search of giving meaning to his life, comes to the clinic to visit a relative and ends up extending his stay for seven years, becoming part of the curious community of patients who spend his days isolated from the outside world.

Through the conversations that take place between the different characters, whose personality and psychology are described by the author from an admirable ability, this novel throws deep reflections on the passage of time, existence or death, a daily reality in the day to day of the sanatorium. But, in addition to resorting to topics such as religion, politics, the influence of music and many other humanistic aspects, the entire work is traversed by medical science, giving rise to numerous lessons, almost like a treatise, on diseases respiratory, physiology or complex healing processes, among other subjects.

The history of San Michele by Axel Munthe

This work, an essential document in the literature of medicine from the humanistic point of view, takes place in San Michele, a village facing the Mediterranean on the island of Capri where its author, the Swedish psychiatrist Axel Munthe, took refuge in the 18 years to be cured of tuberculosis. The novel, written as an autobiography, narrates the life and anecdotes of a doctor whose practice of his profession is deeply linked to values ​​such as dedication, compassion and altruism, and who, in addition to being a lover of animals and art shows an immense love for social justice.

Through the life of a doctor faithful to his moral principles, Munthe, who at the age of 23 became the youngest medical doctor in Europe and who writing this book helped him overcome a depression caused by an almost total loss of the vision reflects on the experiences linked to illness, suffering and death that usually accompany the relationship between a doctor and a patient. Published in 1929, The History of San Michele is a very timely reading to awaken vocations in the youngest and nurture a passion for clinical practice.

The century of surgeons by Jürgen Thorwald

On October 16, 1846, in the Massachusetts General Hospital, the first painless operation was performed, a scientific milestone that would not only give rise to the history of surgery, but would also lay the foundations of modern medicine. Throughout the next hundred years of that date that revolutionized the history of humanity, many advances occurred thanks to the discovery of anesthesia.

But, despite the numerous achievements that were achieved in this discipline, the journey through his memory is full of both lights and shadows, events collected in this novel through the story of its protagonist, the surgeon Henry Steven Hartmann, who Driven by a curious and adventurous spirit, he decides to travel around the world to witness first-hand the work and innovations that were being developed around an operating table with the aim of saving lives.

This content was originally published on Univadis, part of the Medscape Professional Network.

For more content follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.