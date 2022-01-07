Five movies on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max to watch on your birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Thursday, January 6, actor Eddie Redmayne turns 40.

The British interpreter began his career in the late ’90s, but in the 2000s he began to appear more frequently in the world of film and television.

She had supporting roles in films like Elizabeth: The Golden Age with Cate Blanchett and The Other Boleyn Girl with Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson. He was also in the miniseries Los pillars de la Tierra.

His rise to fame came between 2011 and 2014, when he chained three films that were a critical success: My week with Marilyn, Les Miserables and The Theory of Everything, for which he won the Oscar for best actor.

Later he was again nominated in the same category for The Danish Girl, in addition to starring in the Fantastic Animals saga and the applauded The Trial of the Seven in Chicago.

He will soon reprise his role as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, as well as The Good Nurse opposite Jessica Chastain.

On his birthday, we leave you five Eddie Redmayne movies on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max

The Theory of Everything (HBO Max)

Young Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) receives a life-changing diagnosis, but with the help of his wife (Felicity Jones) he will study what he has least: time.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (HBO Max)

The magical beasts of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) are loose in New York in 1926, where the wizarding community is threatened to be exposed to the No-Maj determined to eradicate it. The sequel is also available.

Les Miserables (HBO Max – Amazon)

Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russel Crowe star in this musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s celebrated literary work.

The Chicago Seven Trial (Netflix)

What should have been a peaceful protest led to a violent confrontation with the police. As a result, one of the most notorious lawsuits in history was filed. With Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeremy Strong, Michael Keaton, Yaya Abdul-Mateen II, and Frank Langella.

The Danish Girl (Netflix)

In the 1920s, a Danish artist couple embark on a journey of unconditional love in this drama based on the story of trans pioneer Lili Elbe. With Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander.