Find out who are the nominees and favorites for the 2022 Golden Globes

United States.- This Sunday, January 9, the 79th edition of the Golden Globes 2022It will be a renewed ceremony and with anti-Covid-19 measures, as it will take place without an audience, without a red carpet or a TV station that broadcasts them live in the United States.

It was in the middle of last year that the NBC announced that this year it will not broadcast the ceremony due to the lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English).

The gala that will reward the best in nominated films, series, actors and actresses, will take place next Sunday, January 9 from Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles at 6:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. CT).

Despite the fact that the prestigious media hope that the Golden Globes will be transmitted through some channel, the reality is that a streaming has not yet been officially released. However, it is expected that they can be seen on the YouTube page of the Golden Globes Awards.

Next, we present the complete list of all the series, films, actresses and actors that are part of the select list of nominees for an unprecedented edition, in the midst of the scandal and the pandemic.

The Power of the Dog is a favorite. Photo: Special.



The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michale Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Succession is a favorite. Photo: Special.



Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

The Morning Show is a favorite. Photo: Special.



Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daugther

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Dennis Villanowava – Dune

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West side story

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Belfast is a favorite. Photo: Special.



Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

Power of the Dog

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Ted Lasso is one of the favorites. Photo: Special.



Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

‘Be Alive’ by ‘King Richard’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Caterpillars” from ‘Encanto’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda

‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’ – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from ‘Respect’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from ‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Among the favorites to win are “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” that top the film nominations, while “Succession”, “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” aim to win the most accolades in the category of television series.

