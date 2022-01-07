Find out who are the nominees and favorites for the 2022 Golden Globes
United States.- This Sunday, January 9, the 79th edition of the Golden Globes 2022It will be a renewed ceremony and with anti-Covid-19 measures, as it will take place without an audience, without a red carpet or a TV station that broadcasts them live in the United States.
It was in the middle of last year that the NBC announced that this year it will not broadcast the ceremony due to the lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English).
The gala that will reward the best in nominated films, series, actors and actresses, will take place next Sunday, January 9 from Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles at 6:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. CT).
Despite the fact that the prestigious media hope that the Golden Globes will be transmitted through some channel, the reality is that a streaming has not yet been officially released. However, it is expected that they can be seen on the YouTube page of the Golden Globes Awards.
Next, we present the complete list of all the series, films, actresses and actors that are part of the select list of nominees for an unprecedented edition, in the midst of the scandal and the pandemic.
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michale Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daugther
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Dennis Villanowava – Dune
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West side story
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
Power of the Dog
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
‘Be Alive’ by ‘King Richard’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Caterpillars” from ‘Encanto’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda
‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’ – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from ‘Respect’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from ‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Among the favorites to win are “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” that top the film nominations, while “Succession”, “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” aim to win the most accolades in the category of television series.
