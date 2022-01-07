Film Letter: Don’t Look “Don’t Look Up”

Dear friends of the cinema:

They want to sell us the movie “Don’t look up” as satire, but they confuse the satirical with the burlesque. Satire is a serious format, demanding a lot from the actors and the scriptwriters. It’s not just joking after joke or overreacting to appear comical. Doing so is an insult to the intelligence of the public.

When I saw this film announced, with actors as good as Mary Streep, Leonardo di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchet, and promising a satire, I said to myself: “Wow! With this cast, you can do any genre of film …”

I still can’t understand how such a bad movie could be produced with such good actors. Adam McKay, who wrote and directed it, is the recipient of the “Golden Raspberry Award,” the Golden Raspberry award for worst film of the year. They should apply a restraining court order that prohibits him from approaching a computer, because the main problem with this film is the script, the plot, the dialogues … And the most surprising thing is the direction of action, because getting this select cast has fallen in such gross over-performances it should not be easy.

But surprise, surprise: “Don’t look up” is named best film at the Golden Globes and in the prestigious “Critics Choice Award”, awarded by film critics. And Twitter was inundated with glowing praise from people who have otherwise shown good taste and common sense …

How to explain this? The explanation is called “political correctness”, the art of being politically correct, of riding the “correct wave”. Those who praise this film see it as a work that shows the inability of the political class to react to threats, which go beyond their next electoral campaigns or parliamentary votes. Scientists try to explain that in a few months a comet will collide with our planet, destroying it, and in the Oval Office of the White House they do not pay attention to them.

They want to sell this crude narrative (with Meryl Streep as the female reincarnation of Donald Trump!) As a parable for the inability of governments to confront climate change – give me af… .. break, Mr. McKay. This would not have passed the logical and aesthetic filter of the good man who directed us in the high school plays.

Of course, the White House and other government palaces do not react adequately to the real problems of humanity. Of course, this is a fascinating subject for literature, theater and film. But an intelligent treatment of this type of subject is needed to avoid that it remains in the low level of a pamphlet staged or on screen.

And if we want to get into political reasoning, let’s ask ourselves why in the year of the pandemic and the global debate on climate change they chose as a parable for the disasters that threaten us the impact of a comet that is going to extinguish life – that is, a threat that leaves no way for citizens to react and defend themselves.

We are seeing the pandemic, and we still do not realize that the problem is not only governments and politicians, but ourselves? Didn’t we realize that in the same way that we have to demand solutions from the government, we all have to assume them too? Choosing the theme of a comet to portray the irresponsibility of politicians is not even “politically correct”, even if Hollywood flirted with this current of thought with this film. Or lack of thought.

I do not understand how minds that in other fields know how to exercise criticism, can get excited with a false “political correctness”.

I recommend to my readers who have not seen it yet not to waste their time with this film.

Regards, Paolo Luers